Fresno State to vote on new Student Union and ASI officers

Fresno State students will vote on hiking their fees to pay for a new Student Union when annual voting begins Tuesday.
Students will also choose a new student body president and other officers in balloting that begins Tuesday and goes into Thursday.
To pay for a new Student Union, the annual student fee if approved will go up by $400. But that won’t become effective until the Student Union is ready to open.
Online voting begins Tuesday at 9 a.m. and ends at noon on Thursday. The League of Women Voters will provide a laptop polling station for those without access to the internet. League volunteers will be outside the Kennel Bookstore from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m on March 28 and 29 and 9 a.m. till noon on March 30. A free Rice Krispies treat will be given to participants at the polling station if they print of screen shot their voter confirmation page.
Write-in candidates will have until noon on March 30 to register in the ASI office, located inside the University Student Union, Room 310.
In the race for student body president is John Richardson, a biology major; People of Action slate runner Cecilia Ruesta, a graduate student in the marriage and family counseling program who also has undergraduate degrees in criminology and women’s studies; and Students United slate runner Blake Zante, who is the current ASI executive vice president and a political science major.
The voting results will be released at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
