Fresno State celebrates César Chávez and National Farm Workers Awareness Week

Two distinguished literary professors, who spoke at the annual César Chávez Education Conference, on Saturday kicked off the celebration of National Farm Workers Awareness Week.
Dr. H. Gerald Campano, assistant professor and chair of the Reading, Writing and Literacy Program at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School, spoke on “Practitioner Research for Educational Equity: Expanding Circles of Solidarity”. Dr. Maria Paula Ghiso, assistant professor of literary education at Teacher College at Columbia University, closed the forum with “Critical Literacy and Emergent Bilinguals: Social Justice Inquires though a Photographic Lens”.
The conference was among many events at Fresno State that will lead up to César Chávez Day on Friday, March 31.
Chávez was the civil-rights leader who helped form United Farm Workers union and pushed American society to recognize the rights of farm workers and Latinos.
Mariachi musicians, dancers and speakers will perform at the garlanding ceremony and celebration in the Free Speech Area and the Peace Garden on Wednesday, March 29 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Camila Chávez, Chávez’s niece, will speak at 12:35 p.m. Among many accomplishments, she has helped coordinate the Stop Proposition 209 campaign to save affirmative action in California, promoted Medi-Cal for low income and undocumented families and established the Dolores Huerta Foundation, an grassroots organization in Bakersfield.
A César Chávez photo exhibition is already on display on the second floor of the Henry Madden Libary. The artwork will remain on display until Thursday, March 30.
Fresno State will also hold a blood drive where donors can receive a free T-shirt and gift coupons. A donor bus will be located near the east wing of the University Dinning Hall between 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28. The drive will continue March 29 and 30 at the west side of the University Student Union.
César Chávez Garlanding Ceremony and Celebration schedule
All events Wednesday, March 29
11:15 a.m. – Performance by Aztec dancers
11:30 a.m. – Performance by Los Danzantes de Aztlan (Mexican folkloric dancers)
Noon – Opening remarks by Ofelia Gamez, director of the College Assistance Migrant Program, and Francine Oputa, director of the Cross Cultural and Gender Center
12:05 p.m. – Army ROTC color guard presents colors
12:08 p.m. – U.S. National Anthem by “La Voz Kids” singer Isaac Torres
12:10 p.m. – Students march with UFW, Filipino and Mexican flags
12:15 p.m. – Remarks by Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro
12:20 p.m. – Remarks by Antonio Cortes, UFW San Joaquin Valley regional director
12:35 p.m. – Keynote by Camila Chávez, niece of César Chávez
12:45 p.m. – Remarks by Dr. Sudarshan Kapoor, Humanitarian Award winner and professor emeritus of social work
12:50 p.m. – Garlanding ceremony begins at the Chavez monument while Fresno State Mariachi performs
1 p.m. – Closing remarks; placing of carnations on the Chavez monument
1:15 p.m. – Photo opportunities with Camila Chávez and available administrators
