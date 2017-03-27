California school districts increased spending on administrator pay faster than teacher pay

1:52 Fresno State Mock Trial team competes in regional tournament Pause

1:47 Dealing with water woes in Seville lasts for generations in Rebecca Quintana’s family

1:29 Remembering what was 'greatest place to grow up at'

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

1:42 Suds, grooves, and bites draw fans to FresYes Fest in downtown Fresno

0:54 Hijacked Chowchilla bus housed in museum near LeGrand

1:58 Fresno grandma wins electric-blue Mustang as grand prize in Sam’s Club national contest

1:53 Fresno police release body-cam video of Dylan Noble shooting

1:31 Knife fight in Central Fresno sends man to the hospital