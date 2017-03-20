Fresno Christian High School’s The Feather continues nationally recognized excellence

Fresno Christian High School’s student-run daily digital newspaper, The Feather, took home a Gold Digital News Crown award for the fifth straight year from the Columbia Scholastic Press Association.
Staff members collected the award during the 93rd annual spring convention awards ceremony at Columbia University in New York on Friday.
Only six newspapers out of thousands nationwide won Gold Digital News Crowns. There are no enrollment divisions; Fresno Christian High has an enrollment of about 200.
Overall, The Feather has won seven Gold Crowns since 2010.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
