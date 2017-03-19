Education Buzz for Sunday, March 19

Columnist Thomas Friedman to speak at Fresno State
New York Times foreign affairs columnist and best-selling author Thomas L. Friedman will give a free lecture at the Save Mart Center on April 19.
Friedman has covered stories for the New York Times since 1981 and is known for his direct reporting and analysis of issues in the world. He is the winner of three Pulitzer Prizes and was called “the country’s best newspaper columnist” by Vanity Fair.
His most recent best-seller is “Thank You For Being Late: An Optimist’s Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations.” Other best-sellers include “The World is Flat,” and “That Used to be Us: How America Fell Behind in the World It Invented and How We Can Come Back.”
The free lecture will start at 6:30 p.m. and doors open at 5:30 p.m. Parking is free.
24 college students win scholarships
Twenty-four students from College of the Sequoias and Porterville College was awarded with a $1,000 scholarship from the Edison International Foundation during the Tulare-Kings Work-Based Learning in Action conference on Feb. 16.
The scholarship is awarded to students who study science, technology, engineering and math as well as completing a work-based learning experience.
Students’ work-based learning project includes two professional development workshops, a one-on-one mentoring session with an industry professional and an essay.
Adventist Health volunteers offer scholarships
Volunteers with Adventist Health-Selma and Adventist Health-Hanford have thousands of dollars in scholarships available for interested and eligible students.
The scholarships are open to any students interested in entering a health-related field at a two or four-year college.
Students who live in Selma, Fowler, Parlier and Kingsburg are eligible to apply for scholarships from volunteers of the Adventist Health-Selma. Four $1,000 scholarships are available to students who meet the criteria.
To be eligible, students must have at least a 3.0 GPA and plan to attend a two- or four-year college.
For students living in Kings County only and also planning to enter a health-related field, volunteers with Adventist Health-Hanford plan to give out five $2,000 scholarships.
The Adventist Health-Hanford scholarship is only open to Kings County students who are enrolled in a public or private high school. A GPA of 3.0 or higher is also required.
For other criteria, interested students can find the application at any participating high school counselor or principal’s office.
The deadline to apply for the scholarships is April 7. For more information, contact the Adventist Health and Central Valley Network Volunteer Services Department at 559-537-2740.
13 schools get character award
Thirteen Valley middle schools and high schools were presented with the 2017 Virtues and Character Recognition Award at the 33rd annual Conference on Character and Civic Education at Fresno State on March 10.
The honor is given to schools that provide character and civic education programs. The awards were given by Fresno State's Bonner Center for Character Education at the Kremen School of Education.
The winning schools are: Alta Sierra Intermediate School of Clovis, Clark Intermediate School of Clovis, Granite Ridge Intermediate School of Clovis, Kastner Intermediate School of Clovis, John Muir Middle School of Corcoran, La Joya Middle School of Visalia, Parkview Middle School of Armona, Pioneer Middle School of Hanford, Sanger Community Day School of Sanger, Buchanan High School of Clovis, Clovis High School of Clovis, Clovis North High School of Clovis and Kings River High School of Sanger.
