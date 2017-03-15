You Matter Day at Chukchansi Park gives students a chance to make a difference

About 600 students are expected to gather at Chukchansi Park on Saturday to exercise their selflessness at an event called You Matter Day.
Activities at the event, which debuted last year, include writing letters to Fresno military veterans, packaging care bags for the homeless and needy, and making shoes for children and toys for pets.
Fresno County’s Office of Education hosts the event, in partnership with OK Produce, the Fresno Grizzlies and the nonprofit Every Monday Matters.
You Matter Day is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food, music and fresh produce will be on hand.
Comments