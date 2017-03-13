Education

March 13, 2017 6:32 PM

Winners in 2017 Fresno County History Day go to state competition

The 34th annual Fresno County History Day was held March 11 at Fresno Pacific University. More than 500 students from 52 schools in nine districts participated, following the theme, “Taking a Stand in History.”

One special award was given – the San Joaquin Valley History Award, which is given to the project that best reflected stories of people who impacted the central San Joaquin Valley. This year the award went to Joseph VanDeVelde of Kastner Intermediate School for his historical paper entry, “Small but Mighty: the Influence of the Bee Four,” by Katy Hogue, the collections manager of the Fresno Historical Society.

Here are results of the competition, which brought together fourth-through-12th-grade students. Winners move on to the state competition May 6-7 in Rocklin, with the potential to qualify for National History Day June 11-15 at the University of Maryland.

CHAMPIONS

Elementary Group Poster: Fort Washington Elementary, Tyler Patrick and Beau Brusseau; Riverview Elementary, Brady Klein and Bradley Ahlin; Ronald W. Reagan, Briar Estes and Julia Rodriguez

Elementary Individual Poster: Liberty Elementary, Angelo Gamad; Cedarwood, Sierra Vargas; Indianola Elementary, Allison McColm

Junior Group Documentary: Kastner Intermediate, Brett Takeuchi and Ryan Naoe; Riverview Elementary, Peyton Bitter and Savana Foshee

Junior Group Exhibit: Riverview Elementary, Isaac Wang and Joshua Lin; Sanger Academy Charter, Jocelyn Sandoval and Alyssa Avalos; Sanger Academy Charter, Elena Romero, Isaias Macias and Ezequiel Chavez

Junior Group Performance: Computech, Tyler Mrkaich and Austin Kern; Burrel Union Elementary, Charly Hernandez, Bryan Juarez, Daniel Macias and Bryan Gonzalez; Burrel Union Elementary, Alexis Soto and Pedro Yoguez

Junior Group Website: Alta Sierra, Annika Garza, Angelina Suy and Kelly Nguyen; Granite Ridge Intermediate, Shailey Shah and Aari Shah; Kastner Intermediate, Catherine Nguyen and Ashley Somphoune

Junior Historical Paper: Kastner Intermediate, Natalie Vasquez; Joseph VanDeVelde; Chen Jen

Junior Individual Documentary: Cole Elementary, Sarah Bedwell; Reyburn Intermediate, Jacob Gaya; Valley Oak Elementary, Emma Winter

Junior Individual Exhibit: Gettysburg Elementary, Evan Nelson; Kastner Intermediate, Aamina Farooqi; Ronald W. Reagan, Emma Dibble

Junior Individual Performance: Sanger Academy Charter, Katherine Cobb; Abraham Lincoln, Sarah Arellano; Ronald W. Reagan, Cy Hammerstrom

Junior Individual Website: Alta Sierra, Delaney Custer; Cedarwood, Samuel Karlson; Kastner Intermediate, Aidan DeVaney

Senior Group Documentary: Clovis West High, Mason Kinsey, Todd Yu and Naasir Farooqi; Edison High , Duncan Wanless, Angelica Mercado, Sasha Solano-McDaniel and Jorge Perez; Buchanan High, Genevieve Dickerson and Maria Paulino

Senior Group Exhibit: Central High, Simran Kaur, Sumeet Kaur, Emily Griggs and Amber Wiltse; Sanger High School, Berenice Vargas, Diana Nong and Gabriella Ceja; Clovis West High, Jacqui Richards and Serena Quezada

Senior Group Performance: Edison High, Rachel Mrkaich, Anthony Perez, Gisel Delacerda, Robbie Nunez and Tomae Hernandez; Buchanan High, Matthew Clark, Sydney Fox and Allison Hodge; Edison High, Sixto Maldonado, Maria Guerra, Daniela Munoz and Bruce Yang

Senior Group Website: Clovis West High, Gillian Wilhelm, Bethany Hawkins; Edison High, Noah Hawley, Josiah Lopez, Dane Vang and Stone Cyrus; Edison High, Jordan Wong, Andrew Lucchesi, Chris Casillas and Chris Macias

Senior Historical Paper: Clovis West High, Lynn Nguyen; Katherine Mendyk; Edison High, Tylar Popps

Senior Individual Documentary: Clovis West High, Morgan Wilson; Edison High, Rodrigo Gutierrez; Central High, Joe Luna

Senior Individual Exhibit: Buchanan High, Thomas Liulamaga

Senior Individual Performance: Selma High, Anna Armstrong; Central High, Lily Fleischmann; Emily Carr

Senior Individual Website: Clovis West High, Emma Ferdinandi; Clovis North High, Haley Shah; Selma High, Brendan Roberts

SECOND PLACE WINNERS

Elementary Group Poster: Ronald W. Reagan, Christopher Long and Kylie Lake

Elementary Individual Poster: Gettysburg Elementary, Jack Maxwell

Junior Group Exhibit: Fort Washington Elementary, Hayden Aivazian and Sailor Harris

Junior Group Performance: Cedarwood, Aaron Flatray and Logan Lancaster

Junior Group Website: Alta Sierra, Fatima Rahat and Zainab Rana

Junior Historical Paper: Abraham Lincoln, Sakshi Palav

Junior Individual Documentary: Teague Elementary, Aleksis Espinoza

Junior Individual Exhibit: Valley Oak Elementary, Vincent Logoluso

Junior Individual Performance: Wilson Elementary, Lovleen Sahota

Junior Individual Website: Gettysburg Elementary, Isabella Zabarsky

Senior Group Documentary: Central High, Feng Vue and Daniel Gravidez

Senior Group Exhibit: Central High, Steven Lee, Goalee Vang and Roselynn Xiong

Senior Group Performance: Clovis West High, Chris Tom, Grant Anguiano, Anthony Kosareff and Elias Zuniga

Senior Group Website: Edison High, Chistian Pineda, Weili Zhou, Andrew Garcia and Yang Yang

Senior Historical Paper: Clovis North High, Christopher Liu

Senior Individual Documentary: Central High, Jasmine Randhawa

Senior Individual Website: Edison High, Mayahuel Garcia

THIRD PLACE WINNERS

Elementary Group Poster: Nelson Elementary, Gianna Romagnoli, Jaela Mckesson and Keana Trujillo

Elementary Individual Poster: Fugman Elementary, Samhitha Chava

Junior Group Exhibit: Gettysburg Elementary, Ashley Francis and Olivia Wren

Junior Group Performance: El Capitan Middle, Rose Vang and Pria Nahal

Junior Group Website: Kastner Intermediate, Jillian Hustedde, Alyssa Kuniyoshi and Morgan Musser

Junior Historical Paper: Riverview Elementary, Linda Do

Junior Individual Exhibit: Valley Oak Elementary, Kali Nishimine

Junior Individual Website: Sanger Academy Charter, Lilian Yang

Senior Group Documentar: Edison High, Paolo Garcia, Ryan Schlotthauer, Marcoseliseo Munoz and Kellen O'Rourke

Senior Group Exhibit: Edison High, Micah Wagner, Athziri Hernandez and Zhalen Tennison

Senior Group Website: Edison High, Lorenia Torres, Isabel Hernandez and Itzia Castro

Senior Historical Paper: Clovis High, Faith McKesson

Senior Individual Documentary: Central High, Angelina Her

Senior Individual Website: Central High, Natalie Mott

