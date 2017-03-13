Winners in 2017 Fresno County History Day go to state competition

The 34th annual Fresno County History Day was held March 11 at Fresno Pacific University. More than 500 students from 52 schools in nine districts participated, following the theme, “Taking a Stand in History.”
One special award was given – the San Joaquin Valley History Award, which is given to the project that best reflected stories of people who impacted the central San Joaquin Valley. This year the award went to Joseph VanDeVelde of Kastner Intermediate School for his historical paper entry, “Small but Mighty: the Influence of the Bee Four,” by Katy Hogue, the collections manager of the Fresno Historical Society.
Here are results of the competition, which brought together fourth-through-12th-grade students. Winners move on to the state competition May 6-7 in Rocklin, with the potential to qualify for National History Day June 11-15 at the University of Maryland.
CHAMPIONS
Elementary Group Poster: Fort Washington Elementary, Tyler Patrick and Beau Brusseau; Riverview Elementary, Brady Klein and Bradley Ahlin; Ronald W. Reagan, Briar Estes and Julia Rodriguez
Elementary Individual Poster: Liberty Elementary, Angelo Gamad; Cedarwood, Sierra Vargas; Indianola Elementary, Allison McColm
Junior Group Documentary: Kastner Intermediate, Brett Takeuchi and Ryan Naoe; Riverview Elementary, Peyton Bitter and Savana Foshee
Junior Group Exhibit: Riverview Elementary, Isaac Wang and Joshua Lin; Sanger Academy Charter, Jocelyn Sandoval and Alyssa Avalos; Sanger Academy Charter, Elena Romero, Isaias Macias and Ezequiel Chavez
Junior Group Performance: Computech, Tyler Mrkaich and Austin Kern; Burrel Union Elementary, Charly Hernandez, Bryan Juarez, Daniel Macias and Bryan Gonzalez; Burrel Union Elementary, Alexis Soto and Pedro Yoguez
Junior Group Website: Alta Sierra, Annika Garza, Angelina Suy and Kelly Nguyen; Granite Ridge Intermediate, Shailey Shah and Aari Shah; Kastner Intermediate, Catherine Nguyen and Ashley Somphoune
Junior Historical Paper: Kastner Intermediate, Natalie Vasquez; Joseph VanDeVelde; Chen Jen
Junior Individual Documentary: Cole Elementary, Sarah Bedwell; Reyburn Intermediate, Jacob Gaya; Valley Oak Elementary, Emma Winter
Junior Individual Exhibit: Gettysburg Elementary, Evan Nelson; Kastner Intermediate, Aamina Farooqi; Ronald W. Reagan, Emma Dibble
Junior Individual Performance: Sanger Academy Charter, Katherine Cobb; Abraham Lincoln, Sarah Arellano; Ronald W. Reagan, Cy Hammerstrom
Junior Individual Website: Alta Sierra, Delaney Custer; Cedarwood, Samuel Karlson; Kastner Intermediate, Aidan DeVaney
Senior Group Documentary: Clovis West High, Mason Kinsey, Todd Yu and Naasir Farooqi; Edison High , Duncan Wanless, Angelica Mercado, Sasha Solano-McDaniel and Jorge Perez; Buchanan High, Genevieve Dickerson and Maria Paulino
Senior Group Exhibit: Central High, Simran Kaur, Sumeet Kaur, Emily Griggs and Amber Wiltse; Sanger High School, Berenice Vargas, Diana Nong and Gabriella Ceja; Clovis West High, Jacqui Richards and Serena Quezada
Senior Group Performance: Edison High, Rachel Mrkaich, Anthony Perez, Gisel Delacerda, Robbie Nunez and Tomae Hernandez; Buchanan High, Matthew Clark, Sydney Fox and Allison Hodge; Edison High, Sixto Maldonado, Maria Guerra, Daniela Munoz and Bruce Yang
Senior Group Website: Clovis West High, Gillian Wilhelm, Bethany Hawkins; Edison High, Noah Hawley, Josiah Lopez, Dane Vang and Stone Cyrus; Edison High, Jordan Wong, Andrew Lucchesi, Chris Casillas and Chris Macias
Senior Historical Paper: Clovis West High, Lynn Nguyen; Katherine Mendyk; Edison High, Tylar Popps
Senior Individual Documentary: Clovis West High, Morgan Wilson; Edison High, Rodrigo Gutierrez; Central High, Joe Luna
Senior Individual Exhibit: Buchanan High, Thomas Liulamaga
Senior Individual Performance: Selma High, Anna Armstrong; Central High, Lily Fleischmann; Emily Carr
Senior Individual Website: Clovis West High, Emma Ferdinandi; Clovis North High, Haley Shah; Selma High, Brendan Roberts
SECOND PLACE WINNERS
Elementary Group Poster: Ronald W. Reagan, Christopher Long and Kylie Lake
Elementary Individual Poster: Gettysburg Elementary, Jack Maxwell
Junior Group Exhibit: Fort Washington Elementary, Hayden Aivazian and Sailor Harris
Junior Group Performance: Cedarwood, Aaron Flatray and Logan Lancaster
Junior Group Website: Alta Sierra, Fatima Rahat and Zainab Rana
Junior Historical Paper: Abraham Lincoln, Sakshi Palav
Junior Individual Documentary: Teague Elementary, Aleksis Espinoza
Junior Individual Exhibit: Valley Oak Elementary, Vincent Logoluso
Junior Individual Performance: Wilson Elementary, Lovleen Sahota
Junior Individual Website: Gettysburg Elementary, Isabella Zabarsky
Senior Group Documentary: Central High, Feng Vue and Daniel Gravidez
Senior Group Exhibit: Central High, Steven Lee, Goalee Vang and Roselynn Xiong
Senior Group Performance: Clovis West High, Chris Tom, Grant Anguiano, Anthony Kosareff and Elias Zuniga
Senior Group Website: Edison High, Chistian Pineda, Weili Zhou, Andrew Garcia and Yang Yang
Senior Historical Paper: Clovis North High, Christopher Liu
Senior Individual Documentary: Central High, Jasmine Randhawa
Senior Individual Website: Edison High, Mayahuel Garcia
THIRD PLACE WINNERS
Elementary Group Poster: Nelson Elementary, Gianna Romagnoli, Jaela Mckesson and Keana Trujillo
Elementary Individual Poster: Fugman Elementary, Samhitha Chava
Junior Group Exhibit: Gettysburg Elementary, Ashley Francis and Olivia Wren
Junior Group Performance: El Capitan Middle, Rose Vang and Pria Nahal
Junior Group Website: Kastner Intermediate, Jillian Hustedde, Alyssa Kuniyoshi and Morgan Musser
Junior Historical Paper: Riverview Elementary, Linda Do
Junior Individual Exhibit: Valley Oak Elementary, Kali Nishimine
Junior Individual Website: Sanger Academy Charter, Lilian Yang
Senior Group Documentar: Edison High, Paolo Garcia, Ryan Schlotthauer, Marcoseliseo Munoz and Kellen O'Rourke
Senior Group Exhibit: Edison High, Micah Wagner, Athziri Hernandez and Zhalen Tennison
Senior Group Website: Edison High, Lorenia Torres, Isabel Hernandez and Itzia Castro
Senior Historical Paper: Clovis High, Faith McKesson
Senior Individual Documentary: Central High, Angelina Her
Senior Individual Website: Central High, Natalie Mott
