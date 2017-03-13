Fresno State President Joseph Castro honored by Armenian groups

Joseph Castro, president of Fresno State University, has been named man of the year by the Knights and Daughters of Vartan for his support of the Armenian community.
In its announcement, the Knights and Daughters highlight Castro’s support for the Armenian Genocide Memorial monument on the campus, the only such memorial on a U.S. college.
The group also recognized his backing for the Armenian Studies program at Fresno State and his efforts to further initiatives between Fresno State and American University of Armenia.
He will be honored as the group’s second man of the year at a banquet to be held March 25 at Pardini’s Catering and Banquets. For information about tickets to the event, contact Dennis Shamlian at 559-438-4646 or drdshamlian@gmail.com.
The Knights is an Armenian fraternal organization. The Daughters is an organization that supports the Armenian culture and development of Armenian women.
Comments