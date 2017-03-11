‘Judged by their personalities, not by their skin color’: Kids rally for equality

With the sound of music, cheering and speeches, kids from across the Central Valley showed their support for equality at a rally in front of Fresno City Hall on Saturday.
About 100 people attended the “Kids Rally for Equality.” The event, which started at 11 a.m., allowed kids to voice their opinion about equality by presenting speeches, poetry and performing music.
“I want everybody to walk away knowing that all of these people care about them. That someone is always there caring for them, (that) they’re not being treating unfairly here,” said Kiera Kaiser, 11, who organized the event. “We are all human. We all should be treated the same.”
The rally was also a way for kids to have a voice, Keira said.
“It’s important that they (kids) come out and do something so our future is full of equality, love and kindness,” she said.
I feel like that (inequality) shouldn’t even be a thing anymore.
Rally organizer Kiera Kaiser
Keira said she has experienced age discrimination before and that people should be treated equally.
“I feel like that (inequality) shouldn’t even be a thing anymore. I feel like we should step up, take our place in the world and really care about other people.”
Delilah Davenport, 8, who attended the rally with her mother, Regine Davenport, said she felt nervous when she found out about the rally, but was also happy because it is a place where she would be able to express herself.
Some may be scared “of showing their true feelings of who they are,” Delilah said.
According to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, there were 91,503 charges of discrimination in 2016.
“My mom is gay, I have two moms,” said Espi Richart, who attended the rally with her daughter, Zoey Richart, 9. “It’s not right that they pay their taxes – they do everything that we do – yet you’re going to treat them differently. We give rights in this country. We don’t take them away.”
In order to prevent inequality, Wyatt Tomlinson, 12, said people should think before they speak as well as not judge people by their appearance.
“People should be judged by their personalities, not by their skin color, race, where they come from or their gender,” said Wyatt, who attends Washington Intermediate School in Dinuba. “Everyone matters.”
