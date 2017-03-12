Education Buzz for Sunday, March 12

Fresno County Spell-Off set for Wednesday
Dozens of Fresno County elementary and middle school students will compete Wednesday to determine who will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
The 23rd annual Fresno County Spell-Off competition, sponsored by the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools in partnership with The Fresno Bee, will feature 48 elementary school students and 42 junior high school students competing at the Fresno State Satellite Student Union. The participants are the qualifying finalists from schools that held districtwide spelling bees.
About 3:30 p.m., the top two winners from the elementary and junior high competitions will face off to determine the overall winner, who will advance to the national competition, scheduled for May 28 to June 2 in Maryland.
Two winners in each grade division will also advance to the state-level competitions in May. The national and state competitions are not connected.
Other sponsors of this year’s Spell-Off are Foundation @ FCOE, Fresno State, Chevron, Educational Employees Credit Union, Educational Resource Consultants, Granville Homes and River Park Shopping Center.
National University to hold open house
National University in Fresno will host an open house Thursday.
The open house will allow people to meet advisers, create a school schedule, apply for scholarships and financial aid, and decide on a major.
The university has more than 100 degree programs; provides classes on campus and online; and has a one-course-per-month system.
The event will be at the university at 20 E. River Park Place West at 6 p.m.
Career expo aims at aviation, law enforcement
Local colleges and technical programs will host an Aviation and Law Enforcement Career Expo at the San Joaquin Valley College aviation campus March 25.
SJVC, along with APR Aviation, Civil Air Patrol Squadron 112 and the Fresno City College police outreach program, will host the event at 4985 E. Anderson Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will feature information booths on all branches of the military, local law enforcement and their aviation branches, aviation maintenance technician training, Civil Air Patrol’s aerospace education, cadet and disaster relief programs, general aviation jobs and flight training programs.
Fresno State to host national mock trial tournament
The Fresno State Mock Trial team will host the West Coast national qualifying tournament March 25-26. Twenty-four teams from 17 schools will compete at Fresno State for six positions in the National Championship Tournament.
It is the team’s first time hosting and also the first time three Fresno State mock trial teams qualified for the event. Only two teams will take part, however, because regulations only allow two teams from each school.
The Fresno State mock trial team is one of the largest teams in the country, the university said, and ranks 88th out of 600 nationally.
The mock trial case will deal with a civil case of age discrimination. Students will act as attorneys and perform direct examinations, cross examinations, opening statements and closing arguments.
