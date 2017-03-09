Education

March 9, 2017 4:41 PM

Peach Blossom Festival blooms with excited students giving live performances

The Fresno Bee

About 4,500 elementary-age students from 140 schools in the central San Joaquin Valley are converging on Fresno State for the 59th annual Peach Blossom Festival, which celebrates literature.

Students took part in the opening day Thursday by acting out their oral presentations based on works of literature and poetry. Learning to appreciate fine writing, as well as to interpret it, are the goals of the festival. The second day of performances are scheduled for Friday.

Performances are being staged in the John Wright Theater of the Speech Arts building. The festival also exposes children to the Fresno State campus.

