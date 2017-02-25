Madera Unified appoints Todd Lile as interim superintendent

After firing Superintendent Edward González, Madera Unified School District board unanimously voted to name Todd Lile as the district’s interim superintendent on Wednesday.
Lile has been the district’s chief academic officer for secondary education. Previously, he was principal and before that vice principal at Madera South High School. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Fresno State and a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from The College of New Jersey, according to his LinkedIn profile.
The school district’s board of trustees voted 7-0 vote for González’s dismissal. He was fired on Feb. 15. However, a termination had been anticipated.
On Feb. 7, González told The Bee that board President Al Gálvez and Trustee Ricardo Arredondo met with him and told him the “board had decided to go in another direction.”
González served as superintendent since 2013 and had a contract lasting until June 2018.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
Comments