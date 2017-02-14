Who should be interim leader of Fresno Unified? Board meets to choose

The Fresno Unified school board will meet in closed session Wednesday to discuss hiring an interim superintendent to replace Michael Hanson, who was ousted last month.
According to a special meeting agenda, the board will meet to consider appointing an interim to replace acting superintendent Bob Nelson, Hanson’s former chief of staff who was sworn in after the board terminated Hanson without cause.
Hanson’s firing came after he announced in December that he planned to step down in August.
The school board plans to hire a search firm to conduct a national recruitment for a permanent leader. That process will also include community input.
The search for an interim superintendent will be much simpler, though. Board President Brooke Ashjian has suggested each school board member name a candidate.
“Hopefully some of those names are the same so we don’t have to interview seven people, and then the board will make the decision,” he said.
Larry Powell, former superintendent of the Fresno County Office of Education and Central Unified School District, told the Bee in January that he would be willing to fill the interim position.
Board members are staying quiet about their nominations, though, citing personnel laws.
The special meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at district headquarters.
Mackenzie Mays: 559-441-6412, @MackenzieMays
Comments