Calling all veterans. San Joaquin College of Law wants you!

The San Joaquin College of Law in Clovis will hold a seminar Thursday to encourage military veterans to consider a career in law.
The program, called “Veterans to Law School,” will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District Auditorium. The event is open to the public and free to attend.
For the first time, the program will provide a forum for veterans and the public to learn about the accessibility of law school as a result of veterans’ military service. Provisions in the G.I. Bill offer a wide range of options in education for veterans and their families, including law school.
Panelists include Fresno prosecutor, Sally Moreno, a senior deputy district attorney who served in the Army Reserves for more than 10 years, including in support of Operation Desert Storm in 1991.
“The resiliency and determination I learned in the military prepared me and served me well, both through law school and as an attorney,” Moreno said. “It’s an experience unlike any other, and I encourage all veterans to take advantage of an opportunity like this to advance their career.”
Francisco Rosas, a San Joaquin College of Law admissions counselor and Purple Heart recipient, also is promoting the event: “I want to make sure our veterans can pick up where their lives left off before their service the way I did, so they can make the best of the options available to them, including the chance to attend law school.”
For additional information or to register for the event, visit http://www.sjcl.edu/index.php/sjcl-events/1288-veterans-panel-thurs-feb-16-7-9p. Walk-ins are also welcome on a first-come, first-served basis.
