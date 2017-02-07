Sharleen Her, 5th-grader at Storey Elementary, wins Fresno Unified spelling bee

Sharleen Her, a fifth-grader at Storey Elementary School in southeast Fresno, was the winner Tuesday of the Fresno Unified elementary school spelling bee.
A total of 57 students participated from 19 schools. The competition involved students in grades 4-6 and was held in the Sunnyside High School theater.
The top two finishers move on to the Fresno County Spell Off at the Fresno State Satellite Student Union on March 15. From there, the top three finishers go to the state competition on May 13.
