Education Buzz for Sunday, Feb. 5

Kings Canyon Unified superintendent to retire
Juan Garza, superintendent of Kings Canyon Unified School District, announced in a letter to employees Friday that he is retiring effective June 30.
Garza has been superintendent for 15 years and has worked 27 years in the district that serves Reedley, Orange Cove and the communities of Navelencia, Squaw Valley, Dunlap and Miramonte. He will submit his official letter of retirement to the district’s governing board on Tuesday.
“I am honored to have had the opportunity to lead the district and grateful to be able to close out my career in KCUSD,” Garza said. “In some small way, I hope that during my time here, I have had a positive impact on our children and their futures.”
Madera ESL student goes to panel
A Madera Community College Center student was one of four English as a second language (ESL) students in the state to attend a panel in Sacramento on Jan. 13.
The school announced that Jesus Romero attended the Common Assessment Initiative bias panel at which speakers talked about how to improve college assessment tests for new college students. Some improvements included eliminating confusing or biased language on the tests.
The new assessment test will be released in the fall.
Reedley College honors students
Reedley College honored 47 students involved in the Pete P. Peters Honors Program at the annual reception Jan. 9.
Honors coordinator Emily Berg welcomed the crowd of more than 100 students, family members, faculty and staff.
Reedley College President Sandra Caldwell addressed the crowd and provided accolades to the students for making the choice to be involved in the program. Several honors students and faculty members spoke about their experience with the program.
The honors program provides students with a customized curriculum. For their committed effort and engagement, students are awarded priority class registration, a $200 scholarship for each semester in the program, field trips, community service opportunities, guaranteed transfer agreements to many bachelor-degree-granting colleges and universities, and more. Students are selected through an application process.
The honors program is accepting applications for the 2017-18 academic year. For more information about the program and to apply see http://reedleycollege.edu/index.aspx?page=110
Students present to weed society
Fresno State student Vivian Maier earned $300 after she competed in the California Weed Science Society.
Maier placed second in the oral research presentation where she focused on dormancy requirements of the fleabane weed, which is a problem for California orchards, vineyards and non-crop areas.
Along with Maier, two other students – May Yang and Samikshya Budhathoki – made research presentations.
Yang presented on insect and weed interactions in Southeast Asian farm systems, and Budhathoki presented on a herbicide’s resistance in relation to temperature.
Fresno State weed science professor Anil Shrestha presented his own research at the conference. Shrestha’s presentation focused on the resistance of the Palmer AMaranth weed that was discovered in California and ranked the most troublesome weed in 2016 by the Weed Science Society of America.
Armenian Community School principal to retire
Principal Zar Der Mugrdechian of the Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School in Clovis is set to retire July 31, the school announced.
Der Mugrdechian served as the principal for six years and has increased the school’s extracurricular programs and summer activities. Additionally, she also gained accreditation for the school’s prekindergarten program.
The Board of Education has formed a principal search committee. If interested in the position, contact board@ckacs.org with the subject line “CKACS Principal Search Committee.”
Anti-bully campaign heads to schools
Students from Sunnyside High School are taking part in the “Don’t Laugh at Me” anti-bullying campaign and will be going to six Fresno elementary schools in the spring to bring the message.
Two 30-minute assemblies will be hosted at elementary schools. The high school students write skits that they perform for kindergarten through sixth-grade groups. The skits incorporate rules from the Olweus Bullying Prevention Program, which the school district adopted.
For kindergarten through third-grade groups, a puppet show with poems and chants will be performed. For fourth- through sixth-graders, rapping, poetry and personal testimonials will be part of the assemblies.
The goal of the traveling shows will be to reduce bullying among students and to prevent new bullying and achieve better relationships among students.
