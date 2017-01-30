Fresno State’s Castro joins CSU presidents in opposing Trump immigration order

Fresno State President Joseph Castro joined the 22 other California State University presidents Monday to oppose the executive order issued by President Donald Trump that bans immigration from certain Middle Eastern countries.
On Friday Trump issued a 90-day ban on allowing immigrants from seven countries where Muslims are the majority – Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.
In a statement, Castro said: “I want to underscore to the Fresno State community that we offer our unwavering support to the students here who are from countries from around the world, including countries subject to the president’s actions.
“We also note the significant uncertainty affecting our Muslim student, faculty and staff populations. We stand steadfast in supporting them and each Fresno State community member.”
Castro said he has been in contact with congressional representatives to express concerns of the campus community and strongly urged students in the International Student Services program to not travel outside the United States for now.
Joining the CSU presidents in opposing Trump was Cal State University Chancellor Timothy White. In a statement, the presidents said: “We are deeply troubled by President Trump’s recent executive order that stands in stark contrast to the fundamental tenets of the California State University. We believe in the free exchange of ideas globally, central to which is our ability to welcome and interact with those from around the world.”
