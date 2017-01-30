Fresno State’s Castro joins CSU presidents in opposing Trump immigration order

1:30 Who's going to replace Fresno Unified School District superintendent Michael Hanson — and when? Pause

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno

2:04 La Jacka Mobile creates jackfruit tacos, quesadillas, smoothies

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:01 Alexi McLaughlan lost her husband James to a stroke last December

0:43 Hundreds march and protest at Fresno airport against Trump immigrant order

1:59 The Fresno Bee Football Player of the Year is Adrian Martinez

1:17 Ex-mayor of Los Angeles talks immigration in the Trump era

1:24 Clovis West defeats Clovis High 41-27