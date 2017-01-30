Education

January 30, 2017 10:55 AM

Coalinga High chess team wins fifth national title

By BoNhia Lee

blee@fresnobee.com

The Coalinga High School Chess Team won its fifth national title in the age 18 and under division at the U.S. Junior Chess Congress in Livermore on Jan. 21 and 22.

West Fresno Middle School placed fourth in the under 14 division and Washington Union High School placed second in the under 16 section.

The win gives Coalinga’s Scholastic Chess teams a total of 23 state titles and five national titles. Team members are brothers Blake, Brett and Bryce Wong. Blake Wong, a senior, won his first national title in a tie with brother Brett Wong, a junior. This is Brett’s second national title. Bryce Wong finished in the top five.

BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee

