Education Buzz for Sunday, Jan. 29

2:15 Downtown Fresno's Kids Cafe helps special-needs students learn job skills Pause

0:47 Hundreds march and protest at Fresno airport against Trump immigrant order

0:51 Discovery Center creates 'snow' for kids this weekend

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

0:53 Delta grounds flights due to 'automation issue', website also down

1:59 The Fresno Bee Football Player of the Year is Adrian Martinez

1:01 Alexi McLaughlan lost her husband James to a stroke last December

0:41 Miranda Imamura slams her uncle to the mat in judo demonstration