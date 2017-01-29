Education Buzz for Sunday, Jan. 29

College of the Sequoias hosts discussion series
College of the Sequoias, in partnership with American Association of University Women, will host the Spring 2017 series of “Great Decisions” topics starting Tuesday.
“Great Decisions” is a national discussion series on issues of world policy based on readings from the “Great Decisions Briefing Book.”
The Foreign Policy Association annual series focuses on eight current and critical issues facing the United States as chosen by a panel of experts. Participants purchase the book and meet in local discussion groups.
Afterward, participants are polled on the designated topics and results are compiled in a National Opinion Ballot Report and distributed to the White House, members of Congress, the departments of State and Defense, the national media and fellow participants.
The group meets from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays in the John Muir Building, Room 101, of the Visalia campus. The first topic covers “The Future of Europe.”
Participants will need to purchase the briefing book from the Foreign Policy Association website, www.fpa.org/great_decisions and are expected to have read the topic selection before each Tuesday meeting.
Questions or comments can be directed to Professor Carol Enns at carole@cos.edu or 559-730-3876.
Clovis police honors Explorer program members
Clovis police honored its Explorer Post 355 at a banquet Saturday for donating more than 2,400 hours of community service in 2016, Clovis Police Service Officer Ty Wood said.
The banquet at Clovis Rodeo Hall, 748 Rodeo Drive, was followed by an awards ceremony.
The nonprofit, volunteer program is designed to give youth law enforcement experience through camp and law enforcement competitions. Wood said the Clovis post earned six trophies from two regional tournaments in 2016. In addition to community service hours, the group also trained for more than 1,412 hours at about 40 events.
Out of 20 members of Post 355, 11 received awards for community service, most community service hours, honor guard, Top Gun, Adviser’s Award and Explorer of the Year.
Free workforce training offered
Fresno State’s Downtown Center will have a new and free addition to its programs – a series of career development workshops.
The series of workshops, called Career Readiness Academy, is aimed at low-income residents who are new to working, re-entering the workforce or hoping to improve their skills, Fresno State announced.
Career Readiness Academy, coordinated by the Division of Continuing and Global Education at Fresno State, provides workshops in soft skills, career readiness skills and technology.
For more information and registration, visit FresnoState.edu/cra.
Comments