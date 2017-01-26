Fresno Unified trustees speak out against plans to oust Hanson

1:30 Who's going to replace Fresno Unified School District superintendent Michael Hanson — and when? Pause

2:21 Fresno Bee Girls Volleyball Player of the Year is Taylen Ballard

2:34 Hanson, Ashjian on opposite sides over Measure X

1:02 Valley still in dire need of medical school

0:23 Angry homeowner confronts burglary suspect

1:17 Ex-mayor of Los Angeles talks immigration in the Trump era

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

0:24 Police investigate scene of shooting in southwest Fresno