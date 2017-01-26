Fresno Unified trustees speak out against plans to oust Hanson

Two Fresno Unified trustees want to end discussions of potentially ousting superintendent Michael Hanson, saying politics are interfering with what’s best for the district.
The school board met in closed session on Thursday to discuss hiring an interim superintendent to replace Hanson, despite his plans to stay at the helm through the summer. Hanson, who has led the district for 12 years, announced last month he plans to step down but said he would stay until August “to ensure minimal disruption in the operation of Fresno Unified.”
The Fresno Teachers Association asked the school board earlier this month to expedite Hanson’s departure, though, demanding trustees oust him as soon as possible. Since then, trustees have held three closed door special meetings to discuss the “discipline, dismissal, release, reassignment or resignation” of an employee, but have not released further details. Hanson and his legal counsel have been seen attending at least one of those meetings.
These multiple secret meetings are an unnecessary waste of the board’s time, and only meet the interest of the board president.
FUSD Trustee Christopher De La Cerda
The board did not take a vote on the matter on Thursday, but trustees Christopher De La Cerda and Cal Johnson made it clear they would not be in favor of a speedy termination of Hanson.
De La Cerda pinned the blame on school board president Brooke Ashjian – an adversary of Hanson.
“These multiple secret meetings are an unnecessary waste of the board’s time, and only meet the interest of the board president,” De La Cerda said following Thursday’s meeting. “I have asked that we instead focus our time on publicly discussing the search process and getting the community’s input involved in it.”
Johnson said time would be better spent searching for the next permanent superintendent, allowing Hanson to essentially act as interim. He says he wants the community to be more involved in the process.
“We need people to feel comfortable in what we’re doing in this transition,” Johnson said. “We think it’s important that we move forward because we have 74,000 students, and we need to have leadership so that Fresno Unified can stay on that trajectory of upward mobility.”
They should probably go back and re-read the District Attorney’s reprimand to the board about talking about such items.
FUSD Board President Brooke Ashjian
On Thursday, Ashjian, who has promised that the search process for Hanson’s permanent replacement would be transparent, noted that Johnson and De La Cerda’s statements might violate state law that forbids the disclosure of confidential information acquired during closed session.
“If they are purporting to speak out about closed session – about posted, closed session items – then they should probably go back and re-read the District Attorney’s reprimand to the board about talking about such items and the penalties involved,” Ashjian said.
In October, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office wrote a letter to the Fresno Unified school board warning trustees to keep closed meetings confidential.
A violation of closed-meeting laws could include injunctive relief, disciplinary action and referral to the criminal grand jury, according to the letter, sent by the county’s Public Integrity Unit.
The school board will hold another special meeting on Monday.
Mackenzie Mays: 559-441-6412, @MackenzieMays
Comments