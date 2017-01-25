Fresno Unified board may hire interim superintendent, pushing Hanson out faster

The Fresno Unified School District board could vote to hire an interim superintendent as soon as Thursday.
Current Superintendent Michael Hanson has said he plans to stay at the helm of the district until August. But an amendment to Thursday’s special meeting agenda, made on Wednesday, shows trustees will consider the appointment of an interim superintendent.
The addition to the meeting agenda comes after the Fresno Teachers Association called for the board to oust Hanson immediately, expediting his plans to resign, which he announced last month.
This story will be updated.
Comments