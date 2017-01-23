Armenian ambassador to U.S. to visit Genocide Monument at Fresno State

Armenia’s ambassador to the United States will visit the Armenian Genocide Monument on the Fresno State campus Saturday.
Grigor Hovhannissian will be accompanied by Fresno resident Berj K. Apkarian, honorary consul for the Republic of Armenia.
The ambassador is scheduled to visit the monument at 11 a.m. Afterward, he is scheduled to meet with community leaders at the Honorary Armenian Consulate.
Hovhannissian was appointed ambassador to the U.S. in January 2016. He has had long career of diplomatic service.
