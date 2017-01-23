Education

January 23, 2017 11:49 AM

Armenian ambassador to U.S. to visit Genocide Monument at Fresno State

The Fresno Bee

Armenia’s ambassador to the United States will visit the Armenian Genocide Monument on the Fresno State campus Saturday.

Grigor Hovhannissian will be accompanied by Fresno resident Berj K. Apkarian, honorary consul for the Republic of Armenia.

The ambassador is scheduled to visit the monument at 11 a.m. Afterward, he is scheduled to meet with community leaders at the Honorary Armenian Consulate.

Hovhannissian was appointed ambassador to the U.S. in January 2016. He has had long career of diplomatic service.

Related content

Education

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Who's going to replace Fresno Unified School District superintendent Michael Hanson — and when?

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos