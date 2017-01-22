Education Buzz for Sunday, Jan. 22

Maddy fellowship deadline is Feb. 24
The Maddy Institute will award two scholarships worth $56,000 to Central Valley students seeking degrees in the fields of public policy, public affairs, public administration, social welfare, urban planning or MBA programs for the fall 2017.
The students must be applying to nationally ranked and qualified graduate programs. The Wonderful Public Service Graduate Fellowship scholarship is in its third year and helps students earn their degrees and later return to the Valley.
The fellowship is made possible by Lynda and Stewart Resnick, who co-own The Wonderful Company.
Students who apply for the fellowship must have a GPA higher than 3.0 and must be applying or already have been accepted into a degree program for the start of fall 2017.
A personal statement along with three letters of recommendation and official college transcripts will be needed to apply.
Fellowship applications must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Feb. 24. For more information, contact Mark Keppler at 559-278-1133.
Apply for Ruiz 4 Kids scholarship
The Ruiz 4 Kids scholarship, a nonprofit organization of Ruiz Food Products Inc., will accept applications from high school seniors until March 10.
The organization also announced it is creating a new scholarship for State Center Community College District and College of the Sequoias students seeking to transfer to a four-year university.
The high school scholarship is available for students who live within 35 miles of Dinuba or Tulare.
Applications are available online and at select high schools in areas where Ruiz Foods Products Inc. has facilities. More than 600 students apply for the scholarship each year, and more than $2 million has been awarded in the past seven years.
To apply, high school students should have a GPA higher than 2.5 and college students should have a GPA above 3.0, the nonprofit said.
Reedley College program honored
Reedley College is one of two California community colleges to receive the 2016-17 Exemplary Program Award for the extension of the Reedley Middle College High School at their campus.
Adelfa Lorenzano, Reedley College High School coordinator, accepted the $4,000 award at the Board of Governors meeting Jan. 18 on behalf of the college. College organizers said the school still is deciding how to use the grant.
The award is given to community colleges that construct programs using contextualized teaching and learning, the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office said.
According to Reedley College officials, the high school located at the college campus provides hands-on opportunities to a region where only 15 percent of people obtain a college degree.
Fresno Pacific to hold forum on food business
Fresno Pacific University will hold a forum focusing on food business Feb. 9 at the B.C. Lounge on the main campus.
The free presentation “Leadership Legacies: Ingredients of Building a Successful Food Company” will be from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 1717 S. Chestnut Ave. and will provide food tasting.
Fresno Pacific President Richard Kriegbaumwill interview Bill Smittcamp, president and CEO of Wawona Frozen Foods, and Gary Lim, CEO of Flagship Food Group North America.
Organizers said local company Wawona Frozen Foods has grown from producing 15 million pounds of fruit yearly to 125 million pounds.
They added that Lim has played a key role in the expansion of the company that now has 10 brands including MexiWraps, TJ Grams Select and 505 Southwestern.
