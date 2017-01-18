From Pakistan to the Valley: New president chosen for Fresno Pacific University

Joseph Jones, who has worked in administrative positions in Christian colleges for the past 25 years, has been named president of Fresno Pacific University.
Jones has been a chief administrative academic officer, dean and full-time faculty member at Christian colleges and universities in the United States and Pakistan. He comes to Fresno Pacific from Forman Christian College, a university in Lahore, Pakistan, where he has been provost since 2015.
“Dr. Jones has a proven record as an educator, leader and administrator with a number of outstanding Christian colleges and universities,” Donald Griffith, chairman of Fresno Pacific’s board of trustees, said in a statement. “He brings with him a very clear vision of Christian higher education and a history of being an advocate for biblical justice, racial reconciliation, urban leadership training and intercultural learning.”
Jones will start July 1. He succeeds Richard Kriegbaum, who is finishing his second stint as Fresno Pacific president. Kriegbaum also served 1985-97.
Prior to working at Forman, Jones spent more than two decades at schools in the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities, of which Fresno Pacific is a member.
According to Fresno Pacific, Jones’ achievements include establishing an integrative multicultural education model that is unique in Christian higher education. He has also created biblically based justice summits, “Kids to College” and youth entrepreneurship programs.
Among the challenges the Fresno Pacific trustees have for Jones:
▪ Developing and expanding fundraising and financial stability
▪ Fostering diversity
▪ Creating innovating academic programs and partnerships
▪ Expanding facilities
An ordained minister, Jones has a doctorate in criminal justice from the University of Albany in New York and a master’s degree in psychology from Oklahoma State University. He and his wife Yvette have two adult daughters and five grandchildren.
Fresno Pacific is affiliated with the Mennonite Brethren Church and has an enrollment of 3,500.
