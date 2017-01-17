Education

January 17, 2017 12:18 PM

UC President Janet Napolitano hospitalized amid cancer treatment

By Alexei Koseff

akoseff@sacbee.com

University of California President Janet Napolitano is nearly finished with an undisclosed cancer treatment that began more than four months ago, the university announced on Tuesday, a day after “she experienced side effects that required her to be hospitalized.”

In a statement, UC said Napolitano was diagnosed with the cancer at the end of last August and “is doing extremely well.” Spokeswoman Dianne Klein declined to specify what kind of cancer Napolitano was being treated for, “out of respect for her privacy,” or whether it was related to a previous cancer diagnosis that the statement said was “successfully treated.”

The university said Napolitano’s physicians “expect her to be discharged in the next day or so and back to her normal duties at full capacity very soon.”

Though her cancer diagnosis was not made public, UC said Napolitano has kept Monica Lozano, chair of the UC Board of Regents, “informed throughout the course of her current treatment.” Senior university leadership has stepped in to help manage the system while she is recuperating.

Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years

University of California President Janet Napolitano told The Sacramento Bee Editorial Board that UC's six-year tuition freeze is unsustainable.

Alexei Koseff The Sacramento Bee

 
Sign up
Our Capitol Alert newsletter has updates on what’s new at California’s Capitol. Sign up here.

Alexei Koseff: 916-321-5236, @akoseff

Related content

Education

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fresno Unified superintendent Hanson moved from center seat of board meetings

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos