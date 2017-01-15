Education Buzz for Sunday, Jan. 15

Central High teacher gets award
A Central High School teacher earned a $5,000 grant for her classroom Tuesday after she was awarded the Carlston Family Foundation Outstanding Teachers of America Award, the district announced.
Donna Schiefer, a 17-year biology teacher at the high school who also teaches accelerated and advanced placement biology along with zoology, was nominated by former students who said she made a “life-changing” impact on their lives.
Schiefer also received a $15,000 cash award at the 14th annual award ceremony in Mill Valley in November.
More than 100 nominees are considered from throughout the state, and five winners were chosen by the executive director of the Carlston Family Foundation, Tim Allen.
Schiefer received the grant at the Central Unified board of trustees meeting at Central High School’s East Campus Performing Arts Center.
District gets $20K to replace old bus
Sundale Union Elementary School in Tulare will receive $20,000 to replace its older diesel school bus. Sundale Elementary is one of three California schools awarded a combined $200,000 by the Environmental Protection Agency’s Diesel Emissions Reduction Act to replace or retrofit 11 school buses.
The EPA has implemented standards to make diesel engines over 90 percent cleaner, but many schools still operate older buses. Nationwide, 401 buses will be replaced or retrofitted in 27 states using the grants, the EPA said.
Fresno hosts YMCA conference
More than 3,500 teens from across California came together Saturday through Monday in Fresno as part of the California YMCA Youth and Government conference and to celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, California YMCA spokeswoman Jennifer Prouhet said.
The teens are participating in a training and elections conference by electing the program’s 70th youth governor, working on legislation pieces and creating political party platforms.
On Monday, the group will partner with the community by marching from Fresno City Hall at 10:15 a.m., through M Street and to the Fresno Convention Center, where Kimberly Ellis of Emerge California will speak.
Top CART students present projects
The top five student service learning projects from the Law Lab at the Center for Applied Research and Technology will be presented at the Community Justice Project Showcase on Tuesday night at the Clovis Veterans Memorial Theater.
The students will propose resolutions on topics such as suicide prevention, drug abuse and domestic violence.
Multiple CEOs from the Valley will talk about the importance of youths developing civic engagement projects.
For more information, go to www.fresnociviclearning.com.
CART Showcase to be held Thursday
The public is invited to attend the Center for Advanced Research and Technology High School’s annual Showcase event Thursday at the school, 2555 Clovis Ave. in Clovis.
Every student enrolled in CART participates in the daylong event by preparing to be an “expert” on the area that they have researched and by answering questions from the public about their research. Sessions run from 8 to 10 a.m.; 1 to 3 p.m.; and 5 to 8 p.m.
