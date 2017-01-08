Education Buzz for Sunday, Jan. 8

Kids Café grand opening scheduled for Monday
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday for the Fresno County Office of Education’s new Kids Café, 2019 Mariposa Mall in downtown Fresno.
The café is both a full-service restaurant for the public and a classroom for adult special education students to learn vocational and social skills through the Adult Transition Program.
The café has been a special project of Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Jim Yovino and the Special Education department. Students will be under direct supervision in all their prep work to ensure their tasks are safe and beneficial to their learning.
The café is open to the public starting at 11 a.m. following the ribbon-cutting. Regular hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check out the menu online.
Retired Armenian prof to speak
Richard Hovannisian, a retired professor of Armenian and Near Eastern history at UCLA, will speak Jan. 27 at Fresno State about his new book, “Armenian communities of the Northeastern Mediterranean: Musa Dagh-Dört Yol-Kessab.”
Hovannisian’s talk will be at 7:30 p.m. in the University Business Center, Alice Peters Auditorium, Room 191. It is free and open to the public. His presentation is the first in the Armenian Studies Program spring lecture series.
“Armenian Communities of the Northeastern Mediterranean” describes the history and economic, cultural, educational and political developments among Armenians in Musa Dagh, Dört Yol and Kessab. It also explores the Armenian communities of Beylan and Antioch and the onetime Armenian villages in the Ruj Valley and those near Latakia.
Hovannisian’s presentation will go over dramatic episodes in Armenian history and the heroism of the people who defended their communities.
Hovannisian is also a President’s Fellow at Chapman University and an adjunct professor of history at the University of Southern California. He works with the Shoah Foundation on testimonies of survivors of the Armenian Genocide. He is a founder and six-time president of the Society for Armenian Studies.
He has published more than 30 volumes on Armenian history and culture and seven other books on Near Eastern history, society and culture.
Free parking is available in Fresno State Lots P5 and P6, near the University Business Center. No parking permits are needed for the lecture.
For more information about the lecture, visit www.fresnostate.edu/armenianstudies or contact the Armenian Studies Program at 559-278-2669.
Bitwise CEO to speak on technology
The CEO of Bitwise Industries will speak on how his company helps the Central Valley through the incubation of technology on Jan. 20 at the Fresno State Henry Madden Library .
The event is free and parking also will be free after 4 p.m. The program will provide hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine around 6 p.m., followed by a presentation. Around 6:45 p.m., Bitwise CEO Jake Soberal will present his speech, “How to Fix America’s Most Broken City: The Bitwise Story.”
Clovis High School alumni Soberal is the co-founder of Bitwise and holds a law degree from the University of North Carolina.
To reserve a seat, go to www.fresnostate.edu/libraryrsvp and enter code LIBBIT.
For more information, contact Sharon Ramirez at 559-278-5790.
Comments