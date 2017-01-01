Education Buzz for Sunday, Jan. 1

Chican@ Youth Conference set at Fresno State
Four Fresno State Latina professors will be keynote speakers at Fresno State’s 44th annual Chican@ Youth Conference on Jan. 28 at the Satellite Student Union at Fresno State.
The conference will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature speakers, workshops, live music, prizes and free food.
The workshops will cover topics such as higher education, social justice, cultural awareness, leadership and careers.
Entertainment will feature Agent, a Sanger rapper who uses his lyrics as a tool for mental health; Los Danzantes de Aztlan; Fresno State Mariachi; and Fresno State Salsa Club.
Cristina Herrera, Laura Alamillo, Larissa Mercado-Lopez and Rosa Toro are set to speak from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
▪ Herrera, author of “Contemporary Chicana Literature: (Re)writing the Material Script,” will discuss Chicana and Latina empowerment.
▪ Alamillo, associate professor and chair of the Literacy, Early, Bilingual and Special Education Department in the Kremen School of Education and Human Development at Fresno State, will talk about reassessing education approaches toward bilingual children.
▪ Mercado-Lopez, assistant professor in the Women’s Studies Program, will speak on Chicana feminism, maternal studies, literary studies, fitness and health.
▪ Toro, a professor in the Department of Psychology, will focus on the strengths of Latino immigrant families and advocates for the development of Latino children.
Thanks to high school counselors, teachers and community members, the event is free for middle school and high school students.
Officials expect the event to draw 1,000 attendees. The deadline to register is Jan. 13. Go to fblinks.com/chicana to register.
For more information, contact Walter Ramirez at 559-278-2693 or wramirez@csufresno.edu, or Raul Moreno at 559-278-5750 or raulm@csufresno.edu.
Lemoore Junior ROTC marksmen hit high scores
Team A and Team B of Lemoore High School’s nationally ranked Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps marksmanship teams placed third and ninth, respectively, out of 15 participating teams in the Western United States, according to The Leader, a weekly online newspaper in Lemoore.
The Leader reported the high school teams participated in the second annual Crosman Challenge National Sporter Air Rifle Championships held in Las Vegas from Dec. 27-29.
The event was invitation only and brought teams together from New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona and California.
Aaron Dorfmeier, a team member from Lemoore High School, was named one of the top eight overall shooters during his event on the final day. Dorfmeier placed sixth overall out of 72 shooters in his competition.
The next event for the teams from Lemoore is the NJROTC Area 11 Marksmanship Championships, scheduled for Saturday at Parlier High School.
