Hanson: 'Twelve (years) is a long time' to be superintendent

In the middle of thousands of students exploring Career Tech Expo, Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Jim Yovino and others talk about the significance of the event Wednesday night, Oct. 19, 2016 in downtown Fresno, Calif.
Kaiser Permanente's Educational Theatre program uses music, dance and audience interaction to guide children toward better lifestyle choices. The troupe was at Del Mar Elementary School in central Fresno teaching students in kindergarten through sixth grade how to be "The Best Me" through exercise and food choices.
Clovis East High School brothers Cheng and Doua Xiong, who were both born blind, inspired a teacher to create a project to blindfold students as they make ceramic fish sculptures. The project helped create empathy and build sensory skills.
Fresno City College wide receiver Marcus Rose, a product of Clovis North High School, gives advice to high school athletes on how to deal with depression and anxiety. He missed two seasons as a result and had to overcome that to get back in school and play football again.