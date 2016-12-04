Education Buzz for Sunday, Dec. 4

Maddy Institute offers spring, summer internships
The Maddy Institute at Fresno State has spring and summer internships available for college students interested in working in the government as civil servants or leaders, the institute has announced.
Students must have a 3.0 or higher grade-point average, have at least 60 units completed or be a graduate student in standing, the institute said. Internships are available in local governments as well as in Sacramento and Washington, D.C.
Applications are available online at maddyinstitute.com. The deadline is Dec. 9.
Fresno State grad wins national journalism award
A Fresno State alumnus won the Newspaper Guild’s David S. Barr award for her investigative articles about a former Marine who was shot by police. The stories were published in the Sanger Herald.
Jeanine Michelle Fiser of Hanford will be presented with the award on Dec. 7 in Washington, D.C. Fiser graduated from Fresno State in 2016 and already has won several other awards for the project, including a Gruner Award for Public Service Journalism and a Best Investigative Reporting award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association, said Fresno State.
Fiser was the first community journalism student to win the CNPA award, said Fresno State professor Gary Rice. Fiser was also a runnerup for the Dean’s Medal when she graduated in May.
She is pursuing a master’s degree in film and television production at Loyola-Marymount University in Los Angeles.
Fresno Unified students to teach local leaders how to code
Students from Rowell Elementary School’s CoderGirlz club will teach several community leaders how to write a few lines of code in celebration of Computer Science Education Week on Dec. 5, Fresno Unified School District has announced.
Club members will sit side by side at the elementary school with Fresno City College President Carole Goldsmith, Board Member Carol Mills, Board Member-elect Elizabeth Jonasson Rosas, Council Member Esmeralda Soria, First 5 Executive Director Emilia Reyes and others.
Using simple tutorials, they will showcase the art of developing computer code, the district said.
Teachers throughout the district will be teaching similar lessons throughout the week, using both technology and unplugged methods to teach coding.
Fresno State’s Jordan College has new honors cohort
The Fresno State Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology announced that its third upper division honors cohort consists of a 10-member junior class, with members from five departments.
The members are Taylor Ball of Fresno; Eshan Bhardwaj of Panchkula, India; Emily Campbell of Houston; Abigail Carlson of Elk Grove; Mimi Ho of Hong Kong; Zach Orfali of Oakland; Jasmine Pena of Sacramento; Valerie Rabaino of Porterville; Jaycee Shugart of Bakersfield; and Emma Zacharias of Merced.
The cohort will be provided with advanced study, priority registration and special recognition at commencement. They will be mentored by faculty, take honors courses and develop a research project.
Farmworker scholarship gives 31 seniors $600 each
The Juan Garcia Farmworker Scholarship provided 31 scholarships worth $600 to each student to seniors at Reedley and Madera high schools, announced director Maria Olmos-Castillo.
The scholarship is open to children of farmworkers who attend Reedley or Madera high schools and have a 2.9 or higher grade-point average.
The nonprofit organization began in 2009 with the awarding of three scholarships and has grown each year.
Donations can be made through jgfs.org
