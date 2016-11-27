Education Buzz for Sunday, Nov. 27

Edison students collect 7,000 cans in food drive
Nearly 7,000 cans of food were donated by Edison High School students Nov. 2-17 during a canned food drive in conjunction with the Youth Leadership Institute.
The cans were distributed to the southwest Fresno community by students on Nov. 19 during an event sponsored by West Fresno Ministries.
Students exceeded their goal of one can per student by collecting nearly double that during the drive.
Madera Unified celebrates 50th
Madera Unified School District celebrated its 50th anniversary on Nov. 17 at the Peters Brothers Banquet Hall in Madera, the district announced.
Dinner, live music and a live and silent auction were part of the celebration. A tribute also was made to Duane E. Furman, a former Madera Unified superintendent who recently died.
All proceeds from the event went to the Madera Educational Foundation at Madera Unified.
Consulate awards scholarships
The government of Mexico, through the Institute of Mexican’s Abroad IME Becas scholarship program and its consulate in Fresno, will award a total of $35,000 to Fresno Pacific University, Education & Leadership Foundation, PROTEUS and Students Advocating Law and Education.
The scholarships will be awarded Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Consulate of Mexico in Fresno at 7435 N. Ingram Ave.
Through this program, the government of Mexico seeks to help students of Mexican origin residing in the U.S. to reach their academic and professional goals, helping them better integrate and contribute to both their current community and their places of origin.
West Hills Lemoore gets student union
The Golden Eagle Student Union will open Jan. 17 for West Hills College Lemoore students and will house the Associated Student Government, bookstore, cafeteria and a help desk.
The public is invited to attend the grand opening on campus at 9 a.m. with a tour of the building and light refreshments, the college said.
Measure E and Measure L, passed by voters in 2008, helped fund the building’s construction, which is scheduled to be completed in December.
To RSVP for the grand opening, visit tinyurl.com/studentunionopen.
Fresno Unified hosts hiring expo
Fresno Unified School District will host a teacher hiring expo Tuesday at McLane High School.
Certified teachers and teacher candidates completing their student teaching are invited to pre-register for the expo at tinyurl.com/teacherhiringexpo.
The district is looking for lead subject teachers, career technical education teachers and more during the event from 3:30 to 7 p.m.
Attendees should dress to impress and bring resumes, letters of recommendation and transcripts. Interviews will be conducted by human resources staff and early offers will be made to qualified candidates, the district said.
Fresno Staters win national awards
The Fresno State Plant Science Club received the President’s Trophy for the Students of Agronomy, Soils and Environmental Sciences national club speech contest at the Tri-Societies national conference in Phoenix.
The oral and PowerPoint presentation by senior Elizabeth Diaz of Delano centered on the club’s community service, educational outreach and professionalism. Fresno State claimed similar top honors in 2012 and 2014.
Meanwhile, the Fresno State Meyers Livestock Judging Team placed 13th at the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Ky.
Senior Cameron Rocha of Newman led the team with a 10th-place individual finish and a score of 922 points among the 130 competitors in beef, sheep and swine judging and reasons competitions.
Rocha also finished second in the sheep judging standings with 235 points, only two points behind Paige Netzke of the University of Minnesota.
