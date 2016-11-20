State’s top high school bands converge at Buchanan High for Grand Championship

Thirty of California’s top high school marching bands were set to perform Sunday in the Western Band Association’s Grand Championship final round held at Buchanan High School in Clovis.
The central San Joaquin Valley was well represented. Taking part were Kingsburg, Lemoore, Buchanan, Clovis North and Clovis high schools.
Rain that began falling midafternoon put a bit of a damper on the event. The event went on as planned; bands had the option of not performing if directors were concerned about wet conditions.
