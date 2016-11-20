Education Buzz for Sunday, Nov. 20

Fresno State program to give young adult prestigious award
The Arne Nixon Center at Fresno State will name Guadalupe Garcia McCall the first artist-in-residence fellow at a reception this spring.
The reception will showcase the young adult’s achievements, such as her three highly distinguished books, “Under the Mesquite,” “Summer of the Mariposas” and “Shame the Stars.”
The Nixon Center, whose mission is to advocate for the best children’s books, will reward McCall with a $10,000 stipend.
McCall will teach English and education students about writing and fiction at Fresno State and two local high schools during her week stay in the spring.
“We are excited to bring young adult author Guadalupe Garcia McCall to Fresno State to share her passion for writing with our students and our community,” said Jennifer Crow of the Women’s Studies Program and Arne Nixon Center’s curator.
Reedley students get wins
The 20th annual Central California Engineering Design Challenge at Fresno State earned Reedley College teams three of the six top wins.
The college entered seven teams in the 66-team Nov. 5-6 competition where students designed high-performing vehicles with materials like straws, tape and rubber bands.
First place in the competition went to a Reedley College team of Alex Penney, Jorge Paz, Jennifer Martinez and Brian Hernandez, the college said.
Another Reedley College team won for “Best Engineering Design.” Students in the teams came from the college’s intro-to-engineering course.
Schools including Fresno State, Fresno City College, Clovis Community College and West Hills College competed.
More than 750 coats donated to Central Unified students
More than 750 coats were donated to Central Unified students via the Coats for Kids program and Granville Homes, Central Unified School District announced.
The coats were distributed Nov. 15 at Steinbeck Elementary School.
Central Unified received more than $24,000 from Granville’s Home of Hope fundraiser, which funds Coats for Kids and the Holiday Joy canned food drive that will provide food to Central Unified families.
University High School ranks top globally in reading
University High School took part in a global test that showed students at the school rank at the top internationally for reading, and only China and Singapore outrank them in math and science.
The test assessed 15-year-olds’ performance in math, science, reading, critical thinking and problem-solving, Fresno State said.
The test also showed that the public charter school on the Fresno State campus is among the top 25 of the 450 U.S. schools that participated.
