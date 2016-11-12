Education Buzz for Sunday, Nov. 13

Bank of the Sierra awards grants to nonprofits
At total of $63,000 in grants were awarded to 17 nonprofit organizations through Bank of the Sierra’s Sierra Grant program.
Every quarter the bank usually awards 10 to 20 organizations with grants of $1,000 to $5,000 based on the specific needs of the organization, the bank said.
Tulare County’s Porterville University Women Scholarship Fund, which received a grant of $2,500, works to promote education equality for women by offering STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) camps. The grant will be used to offer scholarships to minority and low-income eighth grade girls for a week-long Science and Math camp to be held at Fresno State.
Light-House Recovery Program, Inc., a Fresno-based organization providing the surrounding areas with support programs for women and children recovering from the consequences of alcohol and drug abuse, received a $5,000 grant. Its after-school program, Intercept, specifically helps elementary school children in grades K-6.
Teens sought for Jewish award nominees
The Helen Diller Family Foundation is looking for Jewish teens working on community service or social change projects to be nominated for the Diller Teen Tikkun Olam Awards.
Up to 15 teens will receive $36,000 each for their leadership and commitment to tikkun olam, or repairing the world, the foundation said.
The deadline for nominations is Dec. 18 and applications are due Jan. 4. Jewish teens 13 to 19 years old at the time of nomination are eligible. For more information and to obtain the nomination form, visit dillerteenawards.com.
Reedley forestry program gets grant
PG&E awarded the Reedley College Forestry and Natural Resources Program a $10,000 grant for the use of laboratory equipment, said Renee Delport with Reedley College.
The program has an 800-acre school forest at Sequoia Lake in the Sequoia National Forest with an outdoor lab that provides hands-on experience.
The Forestry and Natural Resources Program provides students with career technical education in forest and urban vegetation management.
