‘Men cannot grab you’: Encouraging signs pop up on Fresno State campus after election

Encouraging signs addressing the groups of people who may have felt targeted during President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign are popping up on Fresno State’s campus.
On Thursday, The Collegian – Fresno State’s student newspaper – posted photos of several signs taped outside the Henry Madden Library with phrases like, “Dear female students, men cannot grab you.” The sign is a nod to a vulgar video released last month where Trump claimed he could touch women without their consent.
Another sign reads, “Dear undocumented students, in this classroom, there are no walls,” relating to Trump’s proposal to build a wall at the Mexico border.
Other signs stated, “Dear Muslim students, you are not terrorists,” and “Dear black students, on this campus, your life matters.”
The Collegian’s Facebook post displaying the signs had received 142,000 views as of Friday.
It is unclear who is behind the signs.
Mackenzie Mays: 559-441-6412, @MackenzieMays
