One of America’s top high school marching bands is from the Valley

The Clovis West High School marching band is in Indianapolis this week to take part in the Bands of America Grand National Championships.
About 90 bands from high schools throughout America are in the event, which is being held at Lucas Oil Field, home of the Indianapolis Colts of the National Football League.
Clovis West is one of three bands from California taking part. The others are Ayala High in Chino Hills and Vista Murietta in Murietta.
The Golden Eagles are directed by John Lack, with assistance from Bryan Chesi.
Clovis West will performat 10:15 a.m. on Thursday. Its show is called “Rhapsody” and is based on “Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 in C sharp” by composer Franz Liszt. The semifinals and finals are on Saturday.
About 200 people are traveling in the Clovis West contingent, including students, staff and chaperones. The group was booked on three different flights from Los Angeles International Airport.
To get the invitation to the nationals, Clovis West took first place in a regional in San Jose last month, beating out bands from bigger schools.
The band’s participation in the Grand National Championships is its latest honor. Its resume includes performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, and at the Fiesta Bowl and Disney World.
