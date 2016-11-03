Fresno State students can now dial 211 for help

0:37 Young Syrian refugees enroll in Fresno Unified schools Pause

2:22 University High wins Academic Decathlon competition

3:09 Charter schools offer students, families customized education

0:35 Central Valley Promise rally highlights free start to college

1:23 SWAT teams target Strother Street Boys Gang in major sweep of gang members

0:51 A sweet alternative to all that Halloween candy

2:52 How can I be sure my ballot counts?

3:01 Take a ride in a vintage 1928 airliner

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest