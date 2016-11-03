Fresno State students can now dial 211 for help

Fresno State students will now be able to dial 211 and get access to campus resources through the Project Health, Opportunity, Prosperity and Education (HOPE) program, Fresno State spokesman Eddie Hughes said.
The project is part of a collaboration with the United Way and Madera County to give students easy access to community resources in United Way’s 211 database system.
Services will include academic resources, health and wellness, financial management, academic difficulty, career planning, academic advising and graduation planning, student support programs and getting involved.
Students can access Project HOPE by dialing 211 and identifying themselves as a Fresno State student, Hughes said.
