Clovis Unified incumbents won’t attend election debate

The League of Women Voters is hosting a forum for Clovis Unified school board candidates on Tuesday, but none of the incumbents will be in attendance.
The upcoming election brings a rare influx of competitors for the four open seats on the school board. In previous years, incumbents routinely were unopposed.
Incumbents Ginny Hovsepian, Brian Heryford and Chris Casado, along with challenger Scott Troescher – who served on the school board from 2008-12 and is now running anew – have declined invites to a debate planned at Freedom Elementary School on Tuesday evening.
Hovsepian, Casado and Troescher said Monday that they have previous commitments.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that does not endorse candidates. The Bee’s education reporter, Mackenzie Mays, will pose questions to the candidates. Community Media Access Collaborative will be live-streaming the event online.
Candidates Isabel Machado, Sandy Torosian, Jacob Belemjian, Steven Fogg and Matt Castiglione are expected to attend.
Mike Pack is listed on the ballot as a candidate for Trustee Area Seven, but did not return phone calls from The Bee.
Clovis Unified candidates forum
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Freedom Elementary School, 2955 Gettysburg Ave.
Sponsor: League of Women Voters
Online: Community Media Access Collaborative, http://cmac.tv/
