Education Buzz for Sunday

West Hills College to host agriculture event
West Hills Community College will host “Powering Sustainable Economic Development for the San Joaquin Valley,” a two-day interactive agriculture event, on Nov. 2 and 3 at the college farm in Coalinga.
A reception will be held at 31373 W. Gale from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m on Nov. 2.
The event gives participants the chance to be a part of in-class, live teaching demonstrations that will discuss the Valley’s food and agriculture issues and network with top state farming executives and innovators.
Contact Kathy Finster by Monday, Oct. 31, to reserve a spot at 559-934-2141 or kathyfinster@whccd.edu, or visit www.essentialelementsseries.com.
Fresno teen wins top piano competition award
A young Fresno musician is the winner of the top award of a music festival held in Paso Robles on Oct. 22.
Pianist Talon Smith, 14, won first place in the junior division of the Paderewski Festival’s Youth Piano Competition. Sixteen Central California students participated.
It isn’t the first time Talon has taken a first-place award in a competition.
On June 18, he earned a first-place gold medal as well as $10,000 when he participated in the 11-14 age division of the 2016 Gina Bachauer International Junior Artists Piano Competition in Salt Lake City.
Talon is a piano student of Rufus Choi, of Los Angeles, and Eduardus Halim, of New York.
The Paderewski Festival ends Nov. 6 with a birthday celebration at 3 p.m. in the Park Ballroom in Paso Robles.
A winners’ recital is scheduled for 4 p.m. Nov. 5 in the historic ballroom of the Paso Robles Inn. The event is free and open to the public.
Clovis school board trustee candidate forum planned for Nov. 1
A forum for the 10 candidates running for election to the Clovis Unified School District Board of Trustees is scheduled for Tuesday.
Fresno Bee education reporter Mackenzie Mays will moderate the forum in the multipurpose room at Freedom Elementary School at 2955 Gettysburg Ave.
Incumbent trustees are running with opposition, and the race for the school board follows the district’s controversial decisions on dress code and transgender bathroom policies.
The League of Women Voters is organizing the event.
