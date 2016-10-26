Clovis Unified students march against drug use

About 1,000 Clovis Unified students hit the streets Wednesday to promote drug-free living.
In celebration of Red Ribbon Week, Weldon Elementary led its 28th annual parade through Old Town Clovis that included students from nearby Sierra Vista Elementary and Our Lady of Perpetual Help schools, as well as marching bands from Clark Intermediate and Clovis High. The Clovis Police Department and Clovis Fire Department also participated.
Grand marshal was Lorenzo Rios, CEO of the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.
Weldon held its first parade in 1989, the year that the school won a National Drug Free School Award.
Comments