Education Buzz for Sunday, Oct. 23

Exeter High FFA receives national honor
The Exeter High School FFA chapter received a Model of Innovation: Community Development award Oct. 20 at the 89th National FFA Organization and Exposition in Indianapolis.
Exeter’s award was one of five in the National Chapter category. Thirty FFA chapters that were rated three stars in summer judging competed for the top honors.
The chapters were required to complete annual activities, which pushed members to grow individually and as a team, while serving their communities.
Madera hosts AcaDec Lecture Day
Six hundred decathletes from throughout California are expected at the Academic Decathlon Lecture Day hosted by the Madera County Schools Foundation on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Madera Cinema.
Starting at 10 a.m., various lectures will be delivered by San Joaquin Valley experts on topics centered on the 2017 Academic Decathlon theme, World War II.
Roosevelt teacher receives award
Roosevelt High School business teacher Linda Jean Voth is a recipient of a Toastmasters International 2016 Communication and Leadership award. She will be honored during a Toastmasters conference on Nov. 5 at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Fresno.
Toastmasters said Voth is being recognized for her empowerment of students. She helped students earn their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance certifications, and as a result they helped 3,500 low-income residents file their taxes for free.
Reedley College uses $100K grant
Reedley College is using a $100,000 grant to turn its Child Development Center and Lab School into a Nature Explore classroom.
The project, which is in the design phase, will offer two design consultation and educational workshops at the college’s Child Development Resource building, 995 N. Reed Ave. The sessions will be 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, and 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The grant will help pay for things like ground cover, trees, plants, play equipment and other outdoor natural elements. Nature Explore says the features enhance a child’s learning in areas such as art, music, dramatic play, gardening and blocks.
Madera names Excellence winners
The Madera County Office of Education held its 10th Excellence in Education awards ceremony Oct. 13.
Top honors went to Doreen Castillo, Chowchilla High School assistant principal, administrator of the year; Tricia Ruiz, county schools special education, teacher of the year; and Jacinta Bento, Wilson Middle School and Chowchilla Elementary School District support services clerk, classified employee of the year.
Porterville holds teacher job fair
Porterville Unified School District and Fresno State will hold an orientation and application session Monday for those interested in a teaching position in the spring.
The multiple subject cohort orientation will have 90-minute sessions at the PUSD Office Board Room, 600 W. Grand Ave. People interested in the elementary school job must attend one of four sessions: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., 11a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. or 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree from an accredited university or be a senior with 90 units toward graduation, with the exception of the blended degree program.
A minimum grade-point average of 2.67 cumulative, or minimum 2.75 in the last 60 units, is required, as well as having passed the basic skills requirement with CBEST, ACT or SAT document. CSET registration and test information may be obtained at: www.cset.nesinc.com.
Attendees must bring a copy of their unofficial transcripts from their community college or university.
There are more requiments; for details, go to www.fresnostate.edu/kremen/credential/ms.html.
Fresno Pacific starts degree
Fresno Pacific University is adding a computer information systems bachelor’s degree, beginning spring semester. Classes will be held one evening a week at Bitwise Industries in downtown Fresno. The degree is designed to be completed in three semesters.
Candidates for the program need 60 transferable units, a grade-point average of 2.4 or higher and two years of work experience after high school, the university says.
FORCE gives scholarships
The Fresno Organization of Retired City Employees will award four $500 scholarships during its quarterly membership meeting luncheon Monday.
The recipients are Rylie Sanders, studying biomedical engineering at Cal Poly; Amber Derpinghaus, animal science, UC Davis; James Jenkins, civil engineering, Fresno State; and Cameron Allen, film and television production, University of Southern California.
All recipients must be related to members of FORCE and enrolled in college to receive the scholarships.
Comments