Central Valley Career Tech Expo draws thousands to downtown Fresno

Lori Morton, bottom center, from Fresno County Office of Education's business engagement department, hands out programs as attendees arrive for Central Valley Career Tech Expo held Wednesday evening, Oct. 19, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Fresno High's Jesus Duarte, 17, center, helps place a plastic construction hat on Jeremiah Booth's head, right, during the Central Valley Career Tech Expo held Wednesday evening, Oct. 19, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Fresno High students walk the floor during the Central Valley Career Tech Expo held at the Exhibit Hall Wednesday evening, Oct. 19, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Carter G. Woodson Multimedia School's Evan Green, 12, left, floats cement in a demostration area outside the Central Valley Career Tech Expo Wednesday evening, Oct. 19, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
James Gay, right, apprenticeship coordinator for Field Ironworkers Local 155, helps a high school student gain experience outside the Central Valley Career Tech Expo Wednesday evening, Oct. 19, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
High school students slowly make their way into the Central Valley Career Tech Expo held Wednesday evening, Oct. 19, 2016 in downtown Fresno, Calif.
Students are raised on construction equipment outside the Central Valley Career Tech Expo Wednesday evening, Oct. 19, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
