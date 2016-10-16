Education Buzz for Sunday, Oct. 16

Media scholar to speak at College of the Sequoias
College of the Sequoias will welcome media theory and digital age scholar Elizabeth Losh to its Visalia campus Oct. 19, announced the college’s marketing and public information coordinator Kristen Foster.
Losh will speak on “The Participation Gap: Digital Inequality and the Construction of Online Identity.” She is an associate professor of English and American studies at College of William and Mary in Virginia with a specialization in New Media Ecologies, Foster said.
Losh is the author of several books related to English and media, and directed the Culture, Art and Technology program at the University of California, San Diego.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Parking is free during the event at the College of the Sequoias Visalia campus at 915 S. Mooney Blvd.
Madera Unified awarded health and fitness grant
Madera Unified School District has received a $942,855 grant to increase student levels of fitness and health within the district and community, the district announced.
A program coordinator will be hired and special equipment will be purchased to provide a fluid physical education program from first through 12th grade.
The district will work with agencies, including the Dairy Council, to provide nutrition, education and taste-testing opportunities.
Madera Unified was one of 16 applicants to be chosen out of 350 nationwide to receive the federal Department of Education grant.
Madera Unified teachers perform at Taiwan festival
Six music teachers from Madera Unified, including the director of visual and performing arts, Marcheta Williams, traveled to Yilan, Taiwan, to represent the United States in the International Arts Festival on Oct. 9.
The teachers performed six jazz numbers, with Williams performing the vocals, the Madera Unified School District said. Williams is a jazz, rhythm and blues vocalist and songwriter, and many of the other teachers hold master’s degrees in music.
Eleven countries were in attendance during the International Arts festival, where the teachers were invited to perform and learn musical motivation strategies for student engagement, the district said.
