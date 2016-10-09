Education Buzz for Sunday, Oct. 9

Enrollment at Fresno Pacific University rises
New student enrollment at Fresno Pacific University in southeast Fresno is growing.
Although enrollment overall is down 66 students since 2015, undergraduate, bachelor’s degree completion and graduate study programs have increased and hold a total of 3,520 students. Officials believe the enrollment decrease is due to the expansion of other colleges.
The number of Hispanic students enrolled in traditional and degree completion programs has climbed from 25.9 to 27.9 percent. “As a Hispanic-serving institution, we are excited to see this number grow,” said Jon Endicott, vice president for enrollment management and student services.
Campus housing at the college increased by about 80 students and Endicott said officials are glad to see the campus as well as the chapel full.
Graduate enrollment totals 1,157 students.
Muro de Honor inductees honored
State Center Community College District will recognize the 2016 Muro de Honor inductees Nov. 16 at Arte Americas Casa de la Cultura in Fresno.
The event will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1630 Van Ness Ave.
The Wall of Honor, started in 2011, honors the contribution of distinguished Hispanics and Latinos who have either attended or worked in the district. The district includes Fresno City Community College, Reedley College, Clovis Community College, Madera Community College center and Oakhurst Community College center.
Community members, district employees and members of the Board of Trustees may submit nominations. Applications are available at www.scccd.edu. Nominations are due by 4 p.m. Oct. 17.
For information, call 559-244-6137.
High schoolers build energy kits
Nineteen California high schools, including Buchanan and Madera South in the central San Joaquin Valley, are receiving scholarships from Pacific Gas and Electric Co. to build energy kits for students in Kenya.
The $8,000 scholarships provide tools and training by the nonprofit We Care Solar for 1,100 students to build the We Share Solar Suitcase, a portable solar unit that can light a small room.
UC Merced makes ‘Cool Schools’ list
UC Merced was ranked as one of Sierra Club’s “Cool Schools” for the fourth time, coming in 84th out of 202, the university announced.
The ranking takes into consideration sustainability, energy use, transportation practices, water conservation, food services and curriculum. The university said sustainability is woven into the campus, in part by rewarding vendors who follow sustainable practices, efficient landscaping and smart technology in some of its buildings.
The university has all of its buildings certified by the U.S Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design program, and also made Princeton Review’s Guide to Green Colleges in 2015.
UC Merced has plans to emit zero net greenhouse gases from its buildings and vehicles by 2025, and to consume zero net energy and produce zero waste and greenhouse gas emissions by 2020, the university said.
