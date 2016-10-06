College of the Sequoias center in Tulare will host fall festival

College of the Sequoias Tulare College Center will host a fall festival on Oct. 22.
The free event will take place at the center campus, 4999 E. Bardsley Ave., half a mile past Mission Oak High School, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m and will include free parking, a pumpkin patch, live music petting zoo, horse rides, food and prizes.
Attendees can see instructional facilities like the animal reproductive laboratory, cattle working facilities, a retail nursery and a water-saving irrigation system in process. The equestrian team, welding technology and information on high paying career technical programs will be available.
Through this event, COS thanks the community for supporting the bond project, which built the Tulare College center.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Schedule of events
11:45 a.m: Celebration of the completion of the bond projects
Noon: Noon kids edition
1 p.m: Portuguese folklore dancers
1:45 p.m.: Lindsay High School Guitar Ensemble
2:30 p.m: Mt. Whitney High School Chamber Singers
3:15 p.m.: Tulare Western High School Circus Club
