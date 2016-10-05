Hoover High student is too young to drive, but his grades win him a new car

Isaac Blanco is too young to drive, but he's got a stellar report card – and now a brand new set of wheels as his reward.
The Hoover High School sophomore, who is still a few months shy of his 16th birthday, was the winner at the Big Fresno Fair Wednesday of a brand new Toyota Corolla for maintaining a grade point average of 4.0 or above.
The fair race track was packed with thousands of family, friends and students who participated in The Big Fresno Fair 4.0 & Above Program.
The smell of corn dogs filled the stands while local high school and middle school students waited to hear if their names were drawn for prizes that included gift cards, iPads and college scholarships.
The grand prize was the 2016 Toyota.
One condition of the contest was that the winner had to be present. Blanco almost didn’t make it to the fair in time.
A guidance counselor from Hoover had to make some calls to get Blanco and his twin brother to the fair.
“The boys were having a hard time getting here, and it’s a miracle that they won,” the counselor, Sheng Her, said. “We called (their) dad and dad was able to get off work and bring them here.”
Her said both Isaac and his brother work really hard and deserve the prize.
Isaac wants to go to college for engineering, and now he has a car that will get him there when the time comes.
How do I turn it on?
Isaac Blanco, 15
“I was shocked. I though I was going to cry,” Isaac said.
The Hoover High football player was speechless as he was handed the keys.
“How do I turn it on?” he asked the people taking his picture.
Isaac’s brother Harvey was ecstatic for his younger brother – younger by seconds, that is.
Harvey greeted his brother on the track with a hug, and he said he thanks God for his brother’s win.
But will Isaac let Harvey drive his new prize?
“Maybe, maybe not. I hope so,” Harvey said.
Isaac said there’s no doubt he’ll let his brother drive.
“Of course I will,” Isaac said. “He’s my best buddy.
Troy Pope: 559-441-6442, @troycpope
Comments