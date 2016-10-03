Big Fresno Fair starts with $81,000 in scholarships

A record $81,000 in scholarships will be awarded to top students from throughout Fresno County by The Big Fresno Fair’s 4.0 and Above program.
Students in grades 8-12 from 25 public school districts and 13 private and charter schools take part in the 4.0 and Above program, now in its sixth year. Students must have had a 4.0 grade point average in the spring to qualify.
They get to enter to win prizes such as laptop computers to iPads. One high school-age student will win a new Toyota Corolla.
The scholarship funds come from Fresno County businesses, nonprofits and individuals. Making donations for high school-age scholarships are Meyers Farms Family Trust, Bob and Brent Smittcamp, the Barbara Vartan family, Belmont Nursery, Butler Amusements, Credit Card Guys, David Nalchajian Inc., Educational Employees Credit Union, Fresno Police Officers Association, Mid-Valley Disposal, Nalchajian Orthodontics and the Robert Vartan family.
Giving to the junior high scholarship program are Der Manouel Insurance Group, Pacific Gas & Electric Co., Philanthropy Inspired by the Needs of Our Community and Mid-Valley Disposal.
The new car will be awarded on Wednesday, the fair’s opening day. The 4.0 and Above is sponsored by Toyota and EECU in conjunction with the Fresno County Office of Education.
This year’s total amount of scholarships easily beat last year’s record of $57,000, fair officials said.
A new element this year will be recognition of 22 top teachers from around Fresno County. This will occur as part of the county education office’s Educator of the Year awards. These teachers will be honored during the ceremony for the top students, and four winners will be selected by random to receive $500 to spend on their class.
Opening ceremonies: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5
Last day: Sunday, Oct. 16
