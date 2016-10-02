Education Buzz for Sunday, Oct. 2

Valley Oaks teacher finalist for science teaching award
Julie McGough, a first/second-grade combination teacher at Valley Oaks Elementary in Clovis Unified, has been nominated for the 2016 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson announced.
McGough has been teaching for 18 years and is a master teacher at Fresno State and Fresno Pacific University. She has written publications regarding the power of questioning, investigating and the power of assessing.
McGough is pursuing her doctorate in philosophy in science education and presented at the National Science Teachers Association Conference in 2016.
She is one of nine teachers statewide chosen by a panel of their peers as the state finalists for the award.
Clovis Unified hosts robotics open house
The first Clovis Unified School District Robotics Initiative for Engineering open house is Tuesday from 3 to 9 p.m.
The open house is the launch of Project CURIE, a plan to create a robotics program for each of the high schools in the district. Over five years, Project CURIE administrators say they hope to raise $500,000 to maintain the infrastructure, funding and tools needed for the program.
The open house, dubbed the CURIE Carnival, will feature food, entertainment and robots from Clovis Unified teams. It will be held in the Clovis Veterans Memorial District’s Liberty Ballroom at 808 4th St.
For additional information and to RSVP, visit projectcurie.com.
Chamber board extends application deadline
Applications for the junior board of the Fresno Chamber of Commerce have been extended to Friday, Oct. 7.
The free, eight-month Junior Board of the Fresno Chamber of Commerce helps high school freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors learn leadership skills for their futures.
The program runs from September to May and teaches students how to sustain a business environment and bring positive change to their school, neighborhood and community.
To download an application, visit the board’s website. An informational session is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 3, from 4 to 5 p.m.
For more information, contact Laura Maciel at 559-495-4813.
Fowler Unified honored for air program
Fowler Unified School District was honored for addressing students’ exposure to unhealthy air.
Fowler Unified uses the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District’s Healthy Air Living In Your School program to make informed decisions about outdoor activities based on air quality. The district also has addressed students’ exposure to idling vehicles.
The honor was announced Sept. 27 at a news conference at Malaga Elementary School in Fresno attended by fourth-grade students and their parents.
Borgeas receives fellowship
San Joaquin College of Law professor Andreas Borgeas was awarded the Marshall Memorial Fellowship, which aims to advance the understanding between Europe and the United States.
Borgeas, an international law professor and scholar in residence, was one of 30 to receive the fellowship in the United States.
Borgeas, who also is a Fresno County supervisor, will now prepare for his trip to Brussels to work in his area of expertise, international law and security affairs.
