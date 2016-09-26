Special-need students hospitalized after being tube-fed bleach at school

Two students at Addicott Elementary School in Fresno were hospitalized after ingesting bleach via their feeding tubes.
According to an email sent to Fresno Unified officials on Sept. 19, the students were in stable condition.
The district’s special education department reported that school staff accompanied the students to Valley Children’s Hospital after ingesting “a water solution which included bleach in it.”
According to the National Institutes of Health, ingesting bleach can cause nausea, chest pain, lowered blood pressure, delirium, coma and potentially death.
Addicott Elementary serves students with severe disabilities. Principal Katrina Pleshe confirmed the incident happened last week but did not release further details.
“An incident did take place at our school site, and it’s currently under investigation,” Pleshe said Monday. She would not elaborate on how the bleach came in contact with the feeding tubes.
This story will be updated.
