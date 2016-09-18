Education Buzz for Sunday, Sept. 18

McKinley gets grant for leadership skills
McKinley Elementary School in Fresno’s Central Unified School District received a $45,000 grant from the I Am Leader Foundation to implement a process that teaches 21st-century leadership skills to students and creates a culture of student empowerment.
McKinley is one of 652 schools nationwide, and the only in Fresno County, to receive the grant.
The district said “The Leader in Me” program is based on Stephen R. Covey’s book “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.”
It will be implemented over the next five years and will also teach students skills for college and career preparation.
Science research semifinalist named
A Clovis student is one of 300 semifinalists in a national middle school science and engineering competition.
Clovis Online School student Natalie White was selected as a Broadcom MASTERS semifinalist, the Society for Science and the Public and Broadcom Foundation announced.
More than 6,000 students were nominated for the competition and 300 were selected from a pool of 2,343 entrants.
Thirty finalists are expected to be selected Tuesday.
Finalists and a parent or guardian will each receive $500 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to the final competition Oct. 27 through Nov. 2.
During the final week, student finalists will present their research and take part in competitions to earn top prizes such as a chance at a STEM summer camp, iPads and the Samueli Prize of $25,000.
Civil engineering student honored
A civil engineering student at Fresno State received the California State University system’s highest recognition for academic performance and personal achievement.
Tranice Warner, originally from Kansas City, Mo., was one of 24 students who received the 2016 CSU Trustees’ Award for Outstanding Achievement and was named the 2016 Trustee Emeritus Peter Mehas Scholar.
A student from each of the 23 CSU campuses and a top-scoring CSU-wide scholar were honored for their superior academic performance.
The scholars will be publicly recognized by the CSU board of trustees, CSU Foundation Board of Governors, faculty and staff during a trustee meeting Tuesday at the CSU chancellor’s office in Long Beach.
Warner dedicates her education career to sustainability as she studies water resources and geo-technical engineering. After entering a doctoral program, she plans to open a consulting firm focused on sustainable urban development systems.
The award provides students with scholarships of $6,000 to $12,000.
‘Turkey and Armenians’ talk set
A discussion on “Turkey and the Armenians,” featuring Garo Paylan, a member of Turkey’s People’s Democratic Party, will be held Sept. 27 at Fresno State.
Paylan will discuss developments in Turkey, the challenges Armenians face, Turkish-Armenian relations and the Kurdish issue.
The lecture is free and open to the public. It begins at 7:30 p.m. in McLane Hall, room 21. Free parking will be available in lots P20 to P23 by using the code 273707 in the permit kiosk.
The Armenian Studies Program can be contacted at 559-278-2669 or at fresnostate.edu/armenianstudies.
Patiño High to host hackathon
Fresno Unified is partnering with AT&T to hold its first Fresno Hackathon and Tech Show on Sept. 24 at Patiño High School in central Fresno.
The all-day event will begin at 8:30 a.m. and feature vendor booths, experts showcasing products and students pitching presentations for cash prizes.
Parents are welcome, and students in grades 9-12 can participate in the hackathon.
Participants will need a laptop and charger; lunch will be provided for them.
For more information and to sign up, visit fresnohackathon.com.
